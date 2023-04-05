Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 2.5%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). 1,358,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,957,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £132.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.71.

Caspian Sunrise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

