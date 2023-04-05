Casper (CSPR) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Casper has a market capitalization of $456.35 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,618,205,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,888,221,256 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,617,398,436 with 10,887,465,294 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04240832 USD and is up 10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,933,162.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

