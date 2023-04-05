Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 901,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,738. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

