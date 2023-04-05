Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Down 2.5 %

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,441. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

