Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 3,247,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.