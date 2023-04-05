Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 462,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,770. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

