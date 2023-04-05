Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.20. 2,784,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

