Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.35. 126,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.91 and a 52 week high of $238.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.