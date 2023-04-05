Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stake Lowered by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

CGBD stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.10%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

