Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 234,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average is $251.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

