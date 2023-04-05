Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $13.76 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and $321.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.77 or 0.06732751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,754,503,472 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

