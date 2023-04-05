Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of COF stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

