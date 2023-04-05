Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Down 2%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

