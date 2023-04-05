Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

