Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $483.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day moving average is $407.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,305 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,367. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

