Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

