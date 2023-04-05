Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,506,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.