Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

