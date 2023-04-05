Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 138,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

UBSI stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

