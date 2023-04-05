Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,479 shares of company stock worth $35,790,693. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

