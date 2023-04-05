Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAD opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

