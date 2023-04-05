Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

