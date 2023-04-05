Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

