Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Trading 700% Higher

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 700% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Cameo Cobalt Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.
Cameo Cobalt Company Profile
Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
