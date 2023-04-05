Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,291 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

CRM stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

