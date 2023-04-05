Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.09. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

