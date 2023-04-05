Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

