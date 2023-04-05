Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $282.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

