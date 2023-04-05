Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,292 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,301.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.