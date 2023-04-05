Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $9.64 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.