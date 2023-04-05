Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1,116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Shares of INTU opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $506.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

