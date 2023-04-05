Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.02. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.