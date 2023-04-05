Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

