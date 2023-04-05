Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,035 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $7,261,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

