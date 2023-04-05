Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.