Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.58. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,644. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of 16.07 and a 200 day moving average of 15.79.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $594,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.