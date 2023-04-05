Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 120,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.