Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 120,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.