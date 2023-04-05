Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 56,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

