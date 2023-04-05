Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 56,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.11.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
