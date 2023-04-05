Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $39,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

