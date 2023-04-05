Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 78,148 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,148 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American International Group worth $50,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

