Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 74,835 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,835 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 7.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

MPC stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

