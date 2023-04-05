Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 54,278 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

