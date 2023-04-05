Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39,698 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,698 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.