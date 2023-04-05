Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 24,696 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Accenture Stock Performance
Shares of ACN opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
