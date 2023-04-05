Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 226,326 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226,326 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $218.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

