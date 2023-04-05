Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 115,225 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,225 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $81,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.