Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 113,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

