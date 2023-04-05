Calamos Advisors LLC Has $89.87 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,843 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $89,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

