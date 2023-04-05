Calamos Advisors LLC Has $89.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,843 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $89,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

