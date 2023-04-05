Calamos Advisors LLC Has $56.52 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $56,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,949,000 after acquiring an additional 371,442 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.